Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PMOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

