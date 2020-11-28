Profile Utility Token Tops One Day Volume of $10.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $118,887.45 and $10.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,252.79 or 0.99234468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00031392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003117 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000319 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00070606 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Coinnest, Bit-Z and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

