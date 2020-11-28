Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,521 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of Prologis worth $165,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 19.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.60. 1,273,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,341. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.