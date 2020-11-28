Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,521 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of Prologis worth $165,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.60. 1,273,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,341. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

