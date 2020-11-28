Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PROSF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Prosus to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSF opened at $109.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.88. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

