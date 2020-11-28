Prosus’ (PROSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

