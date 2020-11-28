PSquared Asset Management AG Acquires New Stake in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 249,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,956,000. Livongo Health accounts for approximately 6.8% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned approximately 0.25% of Livongo Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livongo Health by 101.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,579,000 after buying an additional 2,120,427 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $199,013,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Livongo Health by 104.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,445 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter valued at about $130,211,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Livongo Health by 87.8% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,726 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Livongo Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.29.

In other news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 685,393 shares of company stock valued at $85,322,655 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO remained flat at $$139.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $151.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.