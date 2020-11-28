PSquared Asset Management AG Has $107.44 Million Holdings in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI)

PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its position in Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 920,910 shares during the quarter. Wright Medical Group comprises 21.0% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $107,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 104.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of WMGI stock remained flat at $$29.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,203. Wright Medical Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

