PSquared Asset Management AG Purchases New Shares in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 745,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $86,389,000. Tiffany & Co. accounts for approximately 16.9% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned about 0.61% of Tiffany & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.79.

TIF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.72. 3,203,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,863. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

