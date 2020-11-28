PSquared Asset Management AG Sells 156,820 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

PSquared Asset Management AG cut its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,820 shares during the quarter. Navistar International accounts for 6.2% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $31,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 515.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

NYSE:NAV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. 308,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. Navistar International Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

