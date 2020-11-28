PSquared Asset Management AG Takes $82.91 Million Position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,136,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,909,000. Grubhub makes up about 16.2% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 1.22% of Grubhub as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Grubhub by 16.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grubhub by 7.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $7,223,758.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,973 shares of company stock worth $11,352,570. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 290,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.14. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Grubhub Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

