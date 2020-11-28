Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE PEG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 898,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.