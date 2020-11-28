PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $90,254.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00027974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00168836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.73 or 0.00959683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00278580 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00482384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00173768 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,800,172 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

