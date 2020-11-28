PumaPay (PMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,783.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Upbit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $18,783.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00075828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023465 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00373410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.34 or 0.02981367 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinall, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

