Qcash (QC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $415.00 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $70.59 million and approximately $415.00 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00027621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00166705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00300166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00951488 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00474045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00171119 BTC.

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn.

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.