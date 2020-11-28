Qiwi plc (QIWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 9th

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Qiwi has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $14.83 on Friday. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $903.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sberbank CIB cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $21.00.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

