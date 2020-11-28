Qtum Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Qtum has a total market cap of $262.06 million and approximately $453.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00015520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,947,808 coins and its circulating supply is 97,428,388 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

