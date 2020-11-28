QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.83. 3,878,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,602 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

