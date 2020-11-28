QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.0% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of QUALCOMM worth $265,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.83. 3,878,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,984,376. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.