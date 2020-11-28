QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 255.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 355,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after buying an additional 255,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 506,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.7% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 57.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.83. 3,878,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,376. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The firm has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

