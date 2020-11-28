Quantstamp Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $19.74 million and $276,492.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00075767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00371392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.37 or 0.02932392 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

