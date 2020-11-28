Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,849,000 after buying an additional 984,331 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after buying an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,298,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,653 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,839. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGX opened at $124.80 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

