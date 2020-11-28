Quilter Plc Buys 2,090 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 489,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,248,416. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

