Quilter Plc Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 15,649,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

