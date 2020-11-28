Quilter Plc Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 174.8% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 147.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.56.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock valued at $31,658,939 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.