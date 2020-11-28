Quilter Plc Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,952 shares of company stock worth $39,695,538. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $454.23. 173,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

