Quilter Plc Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 154.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after buying an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,930,000 after buying an additional 298,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $228.96. The company had a trading volume of 849,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.57 and a 200-day moving average of $244.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.