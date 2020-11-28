Quilter Plc Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,374 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,010. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

