Quilter Plc Has $360,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,455,000 after acquiring an additional 239,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded up $13.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,796. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.73 and its 200-day moving average is $247.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total value of $4,890,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,062 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

