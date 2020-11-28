Quilter Plc Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,196,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,852. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

