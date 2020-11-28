Quilter Plc Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $729.82. The company had a trading volume of 265,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $729.32 and a 200-day moving average of $659.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

