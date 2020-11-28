Quilter Plc Has $917,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $3,023,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 328,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $391,000. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 130,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 578.2% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,937,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,365.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,536,304 shares of company stock valued at $613,552,900. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.94. 631,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

