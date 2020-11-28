Quilter Plc Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 34.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2,221.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 392,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after buying an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

