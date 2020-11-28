Quilter Plc Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Citigroup by 953.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,096,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.67. 14,267,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,560,332. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.