Quilter Plc Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Quilter Plc cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $63.84. 5,581,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,012,658. The company has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $63.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.