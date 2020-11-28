Quilter Plc Purchases Shares of 17,410 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,856 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,659,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,732,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15,863.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 217,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

