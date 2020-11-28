Quilter Plc Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 8,339,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,544,568. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

