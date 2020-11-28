Quilter Plc Raises Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.10, for a total value of $3,942,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock worth $105,729,304. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

ZM stock traded up $27.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $471.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,276,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,227. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.