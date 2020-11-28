Quilter Plc Sells 404 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.35. 2,091,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.