Quilter Plc Sells 514 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

