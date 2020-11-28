Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.02 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 519% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $22,575.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapidz has traded up 343.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00028195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00170265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00955341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00219819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00483573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00173898 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.