Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock opened at C$20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 42.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Real Matters Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.74 and a 12-month high of C$33.01.

In other Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 19,379 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$485,879.98. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total transaction of C$71,327.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,477,088.97. Insiders sold a total of 180,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,508 over the last quarter.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

