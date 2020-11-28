RealChain (RCT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. RealChain has a market capitalization of $89,095.39 and approximately $4,570.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,297,437 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

