Ren One Day Trading Volume Reaches $24.78 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Binance and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $283.40 million and $24.78 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi Global, DDEX, Tidex, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

