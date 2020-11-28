Reviewing Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) & Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) and Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Groupon alerts:

This table compares Groupon and Global Trac Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $2.22 billion 0.41 -$22.38 million $0.40 79.60 Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Trac Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Groupon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and Global Trac Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 3 3 0 2.13 Global Trac Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.39%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Global Trac Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and Global Trac Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -12.00% -27.35% -4.90% Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Groupon beats Global Trac Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails and push notifications; affiliate channels; social and display advertising; and offline marketing. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Global Trac Solutions Company Profile

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.