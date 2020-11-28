Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.43

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and traded as high as $63.05. Rogers Communications shares last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

