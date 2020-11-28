Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $413.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $413.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $418.80. 257,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.45. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.