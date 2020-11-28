Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) (LON:RDT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.80

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) (LON:RDT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and traded as low as $5.50. Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 345,745 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and a P/E ratio of -6.93.

In other Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) news, insider Hugh Cox purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,622.94).

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) Company Profile (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

