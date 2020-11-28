Rotten (ROT) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Rotten has a total market cap of $357,270.17 and $8,223.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 37.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00074958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023489 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00365490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.16 or 0.03016431 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 39,798,750 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.