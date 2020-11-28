Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$42.00

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.25.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$40.44 on Tuesday. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,304.52.

About Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.